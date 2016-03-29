Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 29 Keyrus SA :
* FY net income group share EUR 3.3 million ($3.69 million) versus EUR 2.6 million year ago
* FY current operating income EUR 8.1 million versus eur 5.8 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/21Rmxw8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order