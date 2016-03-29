March 29 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd :

* Adjournment of new general meeting and court order

* High court today handed down an order in which company was ordered not to allow new resolutions to be considered or voted on at today's new general meeting, pending high court's judgment on disputed matters

* Remains apparent that country bird group's sole objective is to interfere with legitimate business interests of sovereign

* Board emphasises support for revised transactions by overwhelming majority of shareholders

* Motion was unanimously supported at new general meeting that new general meeting be adjourned until 10h00 on 29 april 2016