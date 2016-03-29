Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 29 Nedap :
* Nedap's revenue in first months of 2016 was up by around 3 pct compared with same period in previous year.
* Nedap has entered into a new credit agreement with its main bank ABN Amro, extending term of credit facility up to May 2023
* Committed credit facilities amount to EUR 44 million ($49.27 million) in total and have a flexible repayment schedule Source text: bit.ly/1Su62Ua Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order