Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 29 Tie Kinetix NV :
* To issue 144,791 new shares to Blikkenburg BV with ultimate beneficiary owner D. Lindenbergh, member of supervisory board of TIE Kinetix NV
* 144,791 new shares issued to Blikkenburg BV to be paid up in cash Source text: bit.ly/22YdI61 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order