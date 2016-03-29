Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 29 Altia Consultores SA :
* FY net profit 7.3 million euros ($8.2 million) versus estimated of 5.0 million euros
* FY EBITDA 11.1 million euros versus estimated of 8.4 million euros
* FY net sales 65.3 million euros versus estimated of 55.9 million euros
* To pay out 1.8 million euros in gross dividends
Source text: bit.ly/1UzTsqc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order