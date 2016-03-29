March 29 (Reuters) -

* 12 of 14 fda panel members say acadia provided substantial evidence of effectiveness for its drug for parkinson's disease psychosis

* 11 of 14 fda panel members vote that acadia adequately characterized safety of its drug for parkinson's disease psychosis

* 12 of 14 fda panel members vote that benefits of acadia's drug for parkinson's disease psychosis outweigh the risks