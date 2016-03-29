BRIEF-Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo Biocomparability study
* Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo biocomparability study
March 29 (Reuters) -
* 12 of 14 fda panel members say acadia provided substantial evidence of effectiveness for its drug for parkinson's disease psychosis
* 11 of 14 fda panel members vote that acadia adequately characterized safety of its drug for parkinson's disease psychosis
* 12 of 14 fda panel members vote that benefits of acadia's drug for parkinson's disease psychosis outweigh the risks Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Cleveland Biolabs announces commencement of in Vivo biocomparability study
* Sarissa Capital issues statement regarding its nomination of a minority slate to board of directors of Innoviva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: