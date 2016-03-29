BRIEF-KCG says in March KCG Institutional equities averaged 206.0 mln U.S. equity shares traded per day
* Kcg holdings inc- in march kcg institutional equities averaged 206.0 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day
March 29 Comstock Mining Inc
* Says agreement with american mining and tunneling and american drilling corp for $5 million in underground mine development
* Services will be provided in exchange for issuance of up to 9 million shares of its common stock, at a value of at least $0.56/share
* Cleantech solutions international reports full year 2016 results