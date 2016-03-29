BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunway Communication gets regulatory approval for bonds issue
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 650 million yuan ($94.44 million) bonds
March 29 Euronext:
* Holosfind to issue 2,777,778 new shares on Alternext Paris as of April 1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 650 million yuan ($94.44 million) bonds
* Received conditional letter of award from Avenue Escapade Sdn Bhd for the design, build and management of data centre