BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunway Communication gets regulatory approval for bonds issue
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 650 million yuan ($94.44 million) bonds
March 29 Custom Solutions SA :
* Sees results significantly down in H1 2016 compared to H1 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1MQaOa0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 650 million yuan ($94.44 million) bonds
* Received conditional letter of award from Avenue Escapade Sdn Bhd for the design, build and management of data centre