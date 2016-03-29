March 29 GoPro Inc :

* Says entered into a credit agreement for a secured revolving credit facility under which co may borrow up to an aggregate of $250.0 million

* Credit facility will terminate, and all outstanding loans become due and payable, on March 25, 2021

* Says borrowers and lenders may increase the total commitments under the credit facility to up to $300.0 million - SEC filing