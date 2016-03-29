March 29 Formfactor Inc Sees Closing Its Acquisition Of Cascade Microtech By Mid

* Formfactor, inc. Provides update to q1'16 guidance

* Gaap gross margin of 22% to 24%, and non-gaap loss per share of $0.10 to $0.12

* Expects revenue of between $53 million to $54 million, non-gaap gross margin of 22% to 24% for q1

* Related factors

* Company provided preliminary q2 revenue guidance of $72 million to $80 million

* Formfactor says to meet a doubling in demand for soc probe cards by key customer, company increased capacity at a rate slower than originally planned

* Outs of dram probe card deliveries by certain customers from q1 to early part of q2

* 2016 as previously announced

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $68.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $73.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)