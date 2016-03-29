March 29 Zosano Pharma Corp :

* On March 24, 2016, implemented a restructuring initiative which includes a workforce reduction of 24 employees

* Workforce reduction of 24 employees represents about 38 percent of current total workforce

* "estimate that we will record one-time severance-related charge totaling about $0.5 million associated with workforce reduction in Q1"