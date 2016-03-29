PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 Stantec Inc Says Deal Financing Also Includes $450 Mln Senior Secured Amortizing Non
* Stantec to acquire mwh, a global professional services firm with leading expertise in water resources infrastructure
* Stantec inc says deal valued at us$795 million
* Rate annual synergies of $33 million from deal
* Under terms of all-cash deal, unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Says synergies are expected to be fully realized in 2017
* Says will acquire all of issued and outstanding capital stock of mwh for a purchase price of approximately $793 million
* Key members of management team of mwh, including presidents of key business units, will be joining stantec in leadership positions
* Single digit accretive to adjusted earnings per share and mid-teens accretive to adjusted eps in 2017
* Says acquisition is expected to be financed with a combination of proceeds of an equity financing and new credit facilities
* Deal is expected to be financed with $525 million public offering of subscription receipts on bought deal basis at price of $30.25/subscription receipt
* Cash deal
* Financing for deal also includes $800 million senior secured revolving credit facility
* Revolving term credit facility, $525 million bridge facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 16 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has prevailed in an auction to acquire Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films for the food and medical industries, for $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.