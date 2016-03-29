BRIEF-KCG says in March KCG Institutional equities averaged 206.0 mln U.S. equity shares traded per day
* Kcg holdings inc- in march kcg institutional equities averaged 206.0 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day
March 29 Landstar System Inc
* Says anticipate revenue to be in a range of $705 million to $725 million in q1 2016
* Says anticipate 2016 q1 diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $0.66 to $0.70 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $742.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/1MzIxtM] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Cleantech solutions international reports full year 2016 results