March 29 Alliance Healthcare Services:

* Thai hot parties entered into governance, voting and standstill agreement with company with respect to transaction

* Governance agreement prohibits thai hot,affiliates from acquiring additional shares of co for 3 yrs from closing of deal Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/25v4Bfq] Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)