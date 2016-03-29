BRIEF-KCG says in March KCG Institutional equities averaged 206.0 mln U.S. equity shares traded per day
* Kcg holdings inc- in march kcg institutional equities averaged 206.0 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day
March 29 Alliance Healthcare Services:
* Thai hot parties entered into governance, voting and standstill agreement with company with respect to transaction
* Governance agreement prohibits thai hot,affiliates from acquiring additional shares of co for 3 yrs from closing of deal Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/25v4Bfq] Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Kcg holdings inc- in march kcg institutional equities averaged 206.0 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day
* Cleantech solutions international reports full year 2016 results