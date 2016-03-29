BRIEF-KCG says in March KCG Institutional equities averaged 206.0 mln U.S. equity shares traded per day
March 29 Helix Biopharma Corp
* Helix biopharma corp. Announces ceo change
* Zbigniew markowski will be stepping down from his positions as chief executive officer of co, chairman of helix polska
Helix biopharma corp says stepping into ceo role effective immediately, will be sven rohmann
* Cleantech solutions international reports full year 2016 results