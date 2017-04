March 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Says CEO Robert D. Lawler total compensation for FY 2015 was $15.4 million versus $14.7 million in FY 2014 - sec filing

* CFO Domenic Dell'Osso, Jr.'s total FY 2015 compensation was $5.3 million compared to $4.9 million in FY 2014