* Kcg holdings inc- in march kcg institutional equities averaged 206.0 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day
March 29 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp
* Amendment includes a voluntary reduction in senior facility commitment from $200 million to $150 million
* Amendment includes a change to senior funded debt to ebitda ratio not to exceed 2.25:1.00
* All of amendments take effect immediately
* Entered into agreement with its syndicate of lenders to make certain amendments to its senior credit facility
* Cleantech solutions international reports full year 2016 results