March 29 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp

* Amendment includes a voluntary reduction in senior facility commitment from $200 million to $150 million

* Amendment includes a change to senior funded debt to ebitda ratio not to exceed 2.25:1.00

* All of amendments take effect immediately

* Entered into agreement with its syndicate of lenders to make certain amendments to its senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)