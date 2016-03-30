March 30 Vita 34 AG

* Non-Recurrent expenses to integrate and restructure companies acquired in 2015 will burden EBITDA in 2016

* Management expects an EBITDA margin of 8 to 12 percent for current business year

* Future use of synergies with acquired companies will increase profitability considerably as of 2017

