* FY revenue amounted to 3.27 million euros ($3.69 million) after 7.06 million euros in previous year

* FY EBIT improved to -8.92 million euros (previous year: -9.44 million euros)

* For 2016 by mid-year, 4 SC plans to open initial trial centers and to recruit patients for pivotal phase II trial of resminostat in CTCL indication

* Says is expecting an average monthly cash burn rate from operations for full 2016 financial year of about 1.20 million euros