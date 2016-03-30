BRIEF-Lupin Ltd gets FDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
March 30 4 SC AG :
* FY revenue amounted to 3.27 million euros ($3.69 million) after 7.06 million euros in previous year
* FY EBIT improved to -8.92 million euros (previous year: -9.44 million euros)
* For 2016 by mid-year, 4 SC plans to open initial trial centers and to recruit patients for pivotal phase II trial of resminostat in CTCL indication
* Says is expecting an average monthly cash burn rate from operations for full 2016 financial year of about 1.20 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8852 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FMC diversifying into therapeutic areas beyond kidney (Adds strategic rationale, percentage of stake taken, report on price)
* Says "in Africa for Africa" strategy remains; exiting Africa generics manufacturing business