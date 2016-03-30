BRIEF-Orient Securities' A-share to halt trade pending announcement
* Says A-share to halt trading from Feb 6 pending announcement related to A-share private placement
March 30 Alstria Office Reit AG
* Increase of funds from operations (FFO) to 60.0 mln euros (+26.0%) in line with guidance
* Management proposes to pay a dividend of 0.50 euros per share for FY 2015
* Guidance for 2016: FFO expected to grow to 115 mln euros
* 2015 revenues of 115.3 mln euros and FFO of 60.0 mln euros in line with full-year guidance
* Outlook 2016: revenues of 200 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesia may soon revise the way it taxes land ownership as part of a push to reduce wealth inequality and increase state revenue in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the chief economic minister said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) The Indian government in its budget released this week continued with gradual fiscal consolidation and signalled its continued commitment to a broad reform agenda, with a greater focus now on widening the tax base The target of reducing the central government's fiscal deficit to 3.0% of GDP has been pushed back by another year, but the general goal of addressing relatively weak public finances over th