March 30 Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* Q4 net loss of $9.8 million (Q3 2015: net profit of $1.1 million).

* Q4 EBITDA decreased by 2 pct QoQ to $12.9 million (Q3:$13.2 million)

* Q4 company's consolidated revenue decreased by 3 pct QoQ to $53.7 million (Q3: $55.1 million)

* In 2015 production of shell eggs totalled 3,434 million units, down 46 pct versus year ago

* Q4 average sales price of shell eggs 1.62 UAH

* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2015 of $305 million versus $225.9 million as at Dec. 31, 2014

* Due to political and economic uncertainty in Ukraine and low demand for shell eggs provides a conservative forecast for current year Source text for Eikon:

