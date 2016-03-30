March 30 Sanacorp Pharmaholding AG :

* To propose dividend of 0.99 euros ($1.12) per preference share

* Result from ordinary activities for fiscal 2015 amounted to 9.124 million euros. In the previous year it amounted to 9.091 million euros

* FY net profit 9.124 million euros ($1 = 0.8845 euros)