March 30 Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA IPO-LNS.MC:

* Renews alliance with 4-72, an official postal operator in Colombia, for two more years to provide certified notification services via mail and sms

* The value of 2-year cooperation is 276,000 euros ($312,018) Source text: bit.ly/1q0MGgq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)