UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Cie Automotive SA :
* Says its unit, Global Dominion Access (Dominion) intends to float on the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia Stock Exchanges
* The offering will comprise a primary offering of new shares by Dominion to qualified investors
* Over-allotment shares will be made available by Dominion in connection with the offering Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources