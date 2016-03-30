March 30 Cie Automotive SA :

* Says its unit, Global Dominion Access (Dominion) intends to float on the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia Stock Exchanges

* The offering will comprise a primary offering of new shares by Dominion to qualified investors

* Over-allotment shares will be made available by Dominion in connection with the offering Source text for Eikon:

