March 30 Allianz SE

* Says Allianz Capital Partners (ACP) has now stepped up its renewable energy investments by acquiring three additional wind parks in the region

* Says ACP signed an acquisition agreement for the wind parks with Portofino New Energy, which is owned by Impax New Energy Investors II LP.

Joukhaisselkä and Kuolavaara-Keulakkopää wind parks, Saarenkylä wind park together have a total capacity of 107.7 MW