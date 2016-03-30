March 30 Splendid Medien AG :
* FY group sales of 56.8 million euros ($64.33
million)(previous year: 66.0 million euros)
* FY EBIT of 3.7 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year
ago
* Consolidated net income increased in the fiscal year
significantly to 2.9 million euros (previous year: 0.9 million
euros)
* Proposes payment of a dividend amounting to 10 cents per
share (previous year: 5 cents per share)
* Sees 2016 revenue of 64 million - 69 million euros
* Sees 2016 operational EBIT in a range of 4 million euros
to 5 million euros
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
