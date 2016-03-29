The long, rough ride ahead for "Made in America"
RUSTON, Louisiana, April 17 Mini motorcycle and go-kart maker Monster Moto made a big bet on U.S. manufacturing by moving assembly to this Louisiana town in 2016 from China.
March 29 Xylem Inc
* CEO Patrick Decker's FY 2015 total compensation was $7 million compared to $8.2 million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1pZCWD3 Further company coverage:
* Antero Resources Midstream Management - adds Baird, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, Wells Fargo Securities and Credit Suisse as underwriters to IPO