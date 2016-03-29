BRIEF-KCG says in March KCG Institutional equities averaged 206.0 mln U.S. equity shares traded per day
* Kcg holdings inc- in march kcg institutional equities averaged 206.0 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day
March 29 Moody's
* Moody's downgrades 3m to a1; outlook stable
* Downgrade follows 3M's announcement of its new five-year plan for the period 2016-2020
* Estimates 3M's debt/ebitda to be about 2 times in 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1UTlP2h Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Cleantech solutions international reports full year 2016 results