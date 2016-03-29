BRIEF-KCG says in March KCG Institutional equities averaged 206.0 mln U.S. equity shares traded per day
* Kcg holdings inc- in march kcg institutional equities averaged 206.0 million u.s. Equity shares traded per day
March 29 (Reuters) -
* Paul Charron, who ran Claiborne until 2006, will be one of three new directors at American Apparel- Bloomberg, citing letter sent to wholesale customers
* Susan Davidson, a Claiborne veteran who currently is CEO of apparel company St. John Knits, also will be joining American Apparel board - Bloomberg Source :(bloom.bg/1Us0xZK) )
* Cleantech solutions international reports full year 2016 results