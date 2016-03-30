March 30 Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Divests all shares in Åre Real Estate AB

* Buyer is Svenska husgruppen, in which Magnolia Bostad has a 45 pct ownership

* Purchase price is based on an underlying property value of about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.22 million)

* Possession will take place on March 31, 2016