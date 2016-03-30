BRIEF-Lupin Ltd gets FDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
March 30 Orpea SA :
* FY EBITDAR up 21.3 pct to 652 million euros ($736.50 million)
* FY revenues up 22.7 pct to 2,392 million euros
* FY net income group share 153.3 million euros versus 136.3 million euros year ago
* 2016 revenue target of eur 2,720 million (+13.7%) and solid profitability
* At Dec. 31, 2015, portfolio was worth 3,409 million euros
* Proposed dividend of 0.90 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
* FMC diversifying into therapeutic areas beyond kidney (Adds strategic rationale, percentage of stake taken, report on price)
* Says "in Africa for Africa" strategy remains; exiting Africa generics manufacturing business