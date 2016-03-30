BRIEF-Orient Securities' A-share to halt trade pending announcement
* Says A-share to halt trading from Feb 6 pending announcement related to A-share private placement
March 30 Banque Profil De Gestion SA :
* FY profit for financial year 113,813 Swiss francs ($117,855) versus 137,224 Swiss francs year ago
* FY operating loss 459,187 Swiss francs versus profit of 393,224 Swiss francs year ago
* 2015 solvency ratio in respect of minimal capital requirements 76.4 pct versus 66.2 pct year ago
* 2015 flat CET 1 7.0 pct
* Proposes no FY 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9657 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesia may soon revise the way it taxes land ownership as part of a push to reduce wealth inequality and increase state revenue in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the chief economic minister said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) The Indian government in its budget released this week continued with gradual fiscal consolidation and signalled its continued commitment to a broad reform agenda, with a greater focus now on widening the tax base The target of reducing the central government's fiscal deficit to 3.0% of GDP has been pushed back by another year, but the general goal of addressing relatively weak public finances over th