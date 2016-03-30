BRIEF-Orient Securities' A-share to halt trade pending announcement
* Says A-share to halt trading from Feb 6 pending announcement related to A-share private placement
March 30 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd
* Headline Earnings Per Share up 26% to 2 787 cents for year ended 29 February 2016
* Total dividend per share up 26% to 1 055 cents
* Headline earnings up 26% to R3.2 billion for year ended 29 February 2016
* Arrears as a percentage of gross loans and advances increased to 5.6%
* Total provisions compared to gross loan book increased to 12.5% at end of 2016 financial year (february 2015: 10.6%).
* Capitec Bank is well placed for regulatory changes on credit agreements. We expect minimal impact on our earnings from these changes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, Feb 3 Indonesia may soon revise the way it taxes land ownership as part of a push to reduce wealth inequality and increase state revenue in Southeast Asia's largest economy, the chief economic minister said.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) The Indian government in its budget released this week continued with gradual fiscal consolidation and signalled its continued commitment to a broad reform agenda, with a greater focus now on widening the tax base The target of reducing the central government's fiscal deficit to 3.0% of GDP has been pushed back by another year, but the general goal of addressing relatively weak public finances over th