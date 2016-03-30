BRIEF-Lupin Ltd gets FDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
March 30 Celyad SA :
* Successfully completes safety follow-up of the first patient in the third dose level of its NKR-2 trial
* No safety issues were reported Source text: bit.ly/1ROqq5p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
* FMC diversifying into therapeutic areas beyond kidney (Adds strategic rationale, percentage of stake taken, report on price)
* Says "in Africa for Africa" strategy remains; exiting Africa generics manufacturing business