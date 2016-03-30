March 30 Elumeo SE :

* Revenues up from 70.8 million euros in 2014 (increase year by 2.9 pct) to 72.6 million euros ($82.07 million) in 2015

* FY adjusted EBITDA is 0.2 million euros and was adjusted for special items totaling 7.9 million euros

* Sees continuation of growth in 2016