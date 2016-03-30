March 30 Sino German United AG :

* Prepares to launch business operations

* Renaming of German Brokers AG into Sino-German United AG

* Expects to generate initial, albeit small revenues in 2016

* Goal is to generate profits from resulting trade margins

* In view of necessary start-up costs, no profit is expected in financial year 2016

* Plans to achieve initial positive results in financial year 2017, after trading business has been successfully established in 2016