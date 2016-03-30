BRIEF-Npower to increase dual fuel annual energy bill by 9.8 pct from March 16

Feb 3 * UK energy supplier Npower says will raise typical dual fuel annual energy bill by average 9.8 percent or 109 pounds ($136.52) from March 16. * Innogy-owned Npower says this is the first increase since October 2013 * Says will impact approximately 50 percent (1.4 million) of Npower's customers. * Says trend of higher wholesale energy prices and costs of delivering government policies set to continue. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] ($1 = 0.7984 pou