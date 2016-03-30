BRIEF-Lupin Ltd gets FDA nod for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
March 30 Sinclair Pharma Plc
* As expected, reported sales at 7.7 mln stg (H1 FY15: 10.5 mln stg) were lower in H1 as a result of planned distributor de-stocking
* Overall in-market growth rate of 31 pct for 6 month period to Dec. 31 2015
* Q3 FY16 revenues expected to exceed 8.0 mln stg, ahead of h1 FY16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide cream
* FMC diversifying into therapeutic areas beyond kidney (Adds strategic rationale, percentage of stake taken, report on price)
* Says "in Africa for Africa" strategy remains; exiting Africa generics manufacturing business