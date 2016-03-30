March 30 AFI Development says:

* Received a letter from VTB about loan to AFI subsidiaries, Bellgate Construction Limited and Krown Investments LLC.

* VTB says that obligations under the AFIMALL City and the Ozerkovskaya III loan facility agreements could be not met on time.

* VTB says to implement steps aimed at removing possible negative consequences no later than 30 calendar days from Wednesday, otherwise bank will exercise its right under loan facility agreements to claim early repayment of loans.

* AFI says as of Dec. 31 2015, outstanding loan balance under AFIMALL city facility was $415.8 million, and under Ozerkovskaya III facility $193 million.