March 30 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* Has carried out set-off issue totaling about 2.4 million Swedish crowns ($292,933)

* Issue has been carried out at 0.206 crowns per share

* Says set-off issue is to among others finance acquisition of Österhagenglass and further acquisition of shares in Facile & Co.