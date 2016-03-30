Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 30 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :
* Acquires affiliate network assets from Magenti
* Expects to increase operating profit by around 1 million euros ($1.1 million) on a 12 months rolling basis from completion of acquisition
* Will pay consideration of 47.5 million Swedish crowns ($5.80 million)
* After acquisition, Innovation Labs expects to generate more than 45,000 New Depositing Customers (NDC's) to B2B clients and GIG's own operators on yearly basis
* Acquisition is subject to satisfactory due diligence, and is expected to be concluded in May 2016
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)