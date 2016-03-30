Fitch: Indian Budget Sustains Slow Consolidation; Signals Reform
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) The Indian government in its
budget released this
week continued with gradual fiscal consolidation and signalled
its continued
commitment to a broad reform agenda, with a greater focus now on
widening the
tax base The target of reducing the central government's fiscal
deficit to 3.0%
of GDP has been pushed back by another year, but the general
goal of addressing
relatively weak public finances over th