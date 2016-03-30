March 30 Spar Group Ltd

* 11.9 million new spar shares were placed at a price of 185.00 rand per bookbuild share for gross proceeds of 2.20 bln rand

* As a result of bookbuild net asset value of co increased by 2.20 bln rand and earnings per share of company based on Sept. 30 2015 audited financial statements decreased, on a pro-forma basis, by 6.43 pct.