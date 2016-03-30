UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 30 Spar Group Ltd
* 11.9 million new spar shares were placed at a price of 185.00 rand per bookbuild share for gross proceeds of 2.20 bln rand
* As a result of bookbuild net asset value of co increased by 2.20 bln rand and earnings per share of company based on Sept. 30 2015 audited financial statements decreased, on a pro-forma basis, by 6.43 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources