March 30 Q-Free ASA :

* The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) has announced their intension to extend ongoing contract for operation of central system for toll collection in Norway with Q-Free ASA

* Intended extension has a value of about 170 million Norwegian crowns ($20.37 million) over three years Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3461 Norwegian crowns)