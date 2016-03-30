March 30 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* Decision to issue new shares without preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Hevonen Invest AB, Henrik von Essen, Swedish Lloyd Ltd, Gästrike Invest AB, Jesper Birgemo, AICE AB and Kristian Mandin are entitled to subscirbe for new shares

* Subscription price of issue is 0.144 Swedish crowns

* Number of shares may increase by up to 90 million