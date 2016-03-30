Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
March 30 RBA Holdings Ltd :
* RBA - Update on business rescue process of RBA - certain subsidiaries placed in business rescue
* Boards of units RBA Executive Homes, RBA Homes and RBA Building Projects resolved that they should be be placed under supervision
* Subsidiary boards' assessment that subsidiaries are financially distressed and there appears to be a reasonable prospects of rescuing subsidiaries
* Trevor Philip Glaum of Sanek Trust Recovery Services Ltd be appointed as business rescue practitioner in respect of subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.