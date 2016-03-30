Flood of light crude to Asia may push prices of regional grades lower
* Light crude exports from Abu Dhabi rise after refinery outage
March 30 Comet Holding AG :
* Has successfully placed new bond issue with a maturity of 5 years
* Due to strong demand the issue amount rises to 60 million Swiss francs ($62.28 million) Source text: bit.ly/1pK4gEB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9634 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Light crude exports from Abu Dhabi rise after refinery outage
ZURICH, Feb 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,268 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Timm Degenhardt, Chief Consumer Officer, has decided to leave the company to pursue new challenges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)