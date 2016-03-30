BRIEF-Electra says Epiris to sell Audiotonix; Electra to get 203 mln stg
* Epiris is pleased to announce that it has agreed sale of audiotonix to astorg, an european private equity firm
March 30 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board :
* Canada pension plan investment board invests eur480 million in the mandatory exchangeable facility of LeasePlan
* Says Investment Was Made To Support Acquisition Of LeasePlan by a Consortium Of Long-term investors
* Unit CPPIB credit investments completed funding of eur480 million in mandatory exchangeable facility of LeasePlan
ZURICH, Feb 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8,268 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
PARIS, Feb 3 French snowsports equipment firm Rossignol has agreed to buy Felt Bicycles, a U.S. maker of racing and mountain bikes with annual sales of more than $60 million, the company said on Friday.