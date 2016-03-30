Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 30 Pricer Ab
* Leading french do-it-yourself retailer castorama deploys pricer next generation electronic shelf-edge solution
* Castorama will upgrade its French stores installed with Pricer electronic shelf labels to Pricer's latest digital shelf-edge solution including the new SmartFlash technology, a flashing light indicator on the label
* deployment is to be completed by q3 2016 and represents an order value in q1 of approximately 40 msek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)