March 30 Pricer Ab

* Leading french do-it-yourself retailer castorama deploys pricer next generation electronic shelf-edge solution

* Castorama will upgrade its French stores installed with Pricer electronic shelf labels to Pricer's latest digital shelf-edge solution including the new SmartFlash technology, a flashing light indicator on the label

deployment is to be completed by q3 2016 and represents an order value in q1 of approximately 40 msek